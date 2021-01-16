According to Farhan Lalji of TSN, Holtby was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll patrol the crease during Saturday's road clash with Calgary.

Holtby wasn't great in his Canucks debut Wednesday against the Oilers, surrendering three goals on 31 shots, but he was still able to pick up his first win of the season thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. The 31-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up a second straight victory in a road matchup with a Flames team that dropped it's first game of the season to the Jets in overtime.