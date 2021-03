Holtby will defend the blue paint during Saturday's road matchup with Montreal.

Holtby will make his first start since March 2, when he surrendered four goals on 38 shots en route to a 5-2 loss to Winnipeg. The 31-year-old backstop will attempt to earn his fifth win of the season in a road matchup with a Canadiens club that's 5-5-2 at home this year.