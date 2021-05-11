Holtby will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's road game versus the Jets, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.
Holtby has struggled since late April, suffering three straight losses while posting a disappointing 3.44 GAA and .878 save percentage. He'll attempt to get back on track in a road matchup with a Winnipeg squad that's surprisingly gone 11-13-2 at home this year.
More News
-
Canucks' Braden Holtby: Can't slow down Oilers•
-
Canucks' Braden Holtby: Patrolling crease against Oilers•
-
Canucks' Braden Holtby: Left high and dry by own defenders•
-
Canucks' Braden Holtby: Taking on Toronto•
-
Canucks' Braden Holtby: Tough loss in Ottawa•
-
Canucks' Braden Holtby: Gets starting nod Monday•