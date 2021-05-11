Holtby will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's road game versus the Jets, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

Holtby has struggled since late April, suffering three straight losses while posting a disappointing 3.44 GAA and .878 save percentage. He'll attempt to get back on track in a road matchup with a Winnipeg squad that's surprisingly gone 11-13-2 at home this year.

