Holtby will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road game versus the Maple Leafs, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

Holtby has played well recently, going 3-1-0 while maintaining an admirable 2.26 GAA and .933 save percentage through his last four appearances. He'll try to secure his eighth victory of the season in a tough road matchup with a surging Toronto team that's won three straight games.