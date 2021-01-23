Holtby will defend the home net in Saturday's game against the Canadiens.

Holtby and Thatcher Demko allowed a combined 12 goals to the Canadiens over the first two games of the three-game series. While Holtby escaped with a shootout win, Demko wasn't so lucky. The Canucks are looking to get back on track Saturday, and Holtby will be instrumental in that effort. The 31-year-old has given up at least three goals in each of his first three games with the Canucks.