Holtby led the Canucks onto the ice, indicating he will guard the home goal in Wednesday's game versus the Canadiens, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

Holtby has allowed three goals in each of his two starts. He's taken a win and a loss so far, but he'll have to battle a Canadiens team that has scored 12 times in three outings. This could be a tough start for the 31-year-old netminder, making him a risky play for fantasy managers.