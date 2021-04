Holtby stopped 25 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Senators.

The veteran netminder saw his three-game winning streak snapped through little fault of his own, as the Canucks' skaters got stymied by Marcus Hogberg. Despite his recent success, Holtby's numbers on the season are far less appealing and he carries a 3.24 GAA and .904 save percentage.