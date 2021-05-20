Holtby allowed six goals on 28 shots in a 6-2 loss to Calgary in Wednesday's season finale.

Holtby was pretty much hung out to dry by his teammates, who trailed 3-0 through 20 minutes and 4-0 early in the second period. It was Holtby's second straight start allowing six goals, and the 31-year-old was torched for 25 goals with a miserable .839 save percentage over his final five starts. The longtime Washington starter went 7-11-3 in his first season with Vancouver, posting a 3.67 GAA and .889 save percentage in 21 appearances.