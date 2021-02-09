Holtby surrendered three goals on 19 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs on Monday.

Holtby kept it close until midway through the third period, when Auston Matthews and Alex Kerfoot each scored in a span of 11 seconds. That was enough to send Holtby to his third straight loss. The 31-year-old dropped to 3-5-0 with a 3.75 GAA and an .885 save percentage in eight contests. Holtby hasn't played well enough to trust in fantasy, but Thatcher Demko has also struggled, leaving head coach Travis Green with an unenviable decision of who to start Thursday at home versus the Flames.