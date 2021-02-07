Holtby stopped 26 of 31 shots Saturday in a 5-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Vancouver is struggling defensively right now, while the Maple Leafs are piling up goals, and it equated to a rough night for Holtby, who dropped his third straight road start. The first-year Canuck has allowed three-plus goals in six of his seven appearances, the lone exception being a 4-1 win over lowly Ottawa on Jan. 28. Vancouver has been torched for 23 goals over the last four games so it's best to avoid this goaltending situation altogether right now.

