Holtby allowed four goals on 38 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Jets. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Holtby gave up a momentum-shifting tally near the end of the first period that gave the Jets a 2-1 lead. The Canucks weren't able to bounce back from it. Holtby is now 4-6-1 with a 3.56 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 11 appearances. With Thatcher Demko shutting out these same Jets on Monday, Holtby should probably prepare to watch Thursday's game versus the Maple Leafs from the bench.