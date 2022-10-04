site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Canucks' Brady Keeper: Waived by Vancouver
RotoWire Staff
Oct 4, 2022
Keeper was waived by the Canucks on Tuesday.
Keeper has only appeared in two
NHL contests since 2018-19, so he was never expected to make Vancouver's Opening Night roster. Assuming he passes through waivers unclaimed, he'll be assigned to AHL Abbotsford.
