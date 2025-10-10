Cootes made his NHL debut in Thursday's 5-1 win over Calgary.

Cootes had an impressive 2:40 of power-play ice time, but he logged a modest 11:14 overall. He also finished the game without a point, shot and a minus-1 rating. The 18-year-old is probably in the midst of a nine-game audition with Vancouver. If he doesn't make a sufficient impression by the end of that stretch, then the Canucks will likely loan Cootes back to WHL Seattle for additional seasoning.