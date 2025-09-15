Cootes (undisclosed) is expected to be ready for the start of Vancouver's training camp Thursday, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports Sunday.

The Canucks relayed that Cootes was held out of Sunday's prospects game versus the Kraken for precautionary reasons, per Drance. The 2025 first-round selection (No. 15 overall) will compete for a roster spot with Vancouver during training camp, but he'll most likely continue to hone his craft with WHL Seattle in 2025-26.