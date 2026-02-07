Cootes scored a goal and added two assists in WHL Prince Albert's 6-0 win over Lethbridge on Friday.

Cootes is up to 19 points in 14 outings with the Raiders, a nearly identical pace (1.36 per game) compared to what he did with WHL Seattle earlier in the season. In total, he has 17 goals, 25 helpers and a plus-14 rating over 31 appearances this season. The Canucks prospect was nearly NHL-ready to begin the 2025-26 campaign, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him get another long look in training camp ahead of 2026-27.