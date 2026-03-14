Cootes scored a goal and added three assists in WHL Prince Albert's 11-0 win over Moose Jaw on Friday.

Most of the Raiders' lineup had good games, and Cootes was right there with them. He had missed a bit of time due to an injury earlier in March, but he looks good to go now. Cootes is up to 22 goals and 57 points through 42 appearances between Prince Albert and Seattle in his fourth campaign in the WHL. The 19-year-old forward could compete for a spot with the Canucks in 2026-27, as the team is severely lacking in talent, especially at center.