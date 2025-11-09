Cootes scored twice and added four assists in WHL Seattle's 7-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday.

Canucks fans were likely split on this one if they support the local junior team as well, as the future star of the NHL club shredded the Giants in this outing. Cootes is up to five goals and eight assists over eight appearances since returning to the Thunderbirds following an NHL stint to begin 2025-26. It's obvious why the Canucks wanted to give the 18-year-old an audition, as he looks to be too talented to be challenged by junior hockey at this point.