Cootes scored two goals and added an assist in WHL Seattle's 4-3 win over Prince George on Saturday.

Cootes' stay in the NHL with the Canucks lasted three games before he went back to junior. He's taken very little time to get back on track with the Thunderbirds, putting up five points in four games since returning to the WHL. The 15th overall pick in 2025 will be just fine -- perhaps even better than fine -- for his brief NHL experience this year, but he needs time to continue growing his game at a lower level.