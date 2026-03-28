Canucks' Braeden Cootes: Three points in playoff opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cootes scored twice and added an assist in WHL Prince Albert's 4-1 win over Red Deer in Game 1 on Friday.
Cootes had eight points in six playoff games last year with WHL Seattle. He's earned 63 points over 45 regular-season appearances in the WHL, including 40 points in 28 contests with Prince Albert after a trade from the Thunderbirds. The Raiders are poised to make a deep run, and Cootes will likely be a leader on offense during the postseason.
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