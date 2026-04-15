Canucks' Braeden Cootes: Two goals in Raiders win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cootes scored twice in WHL Prince Albert's 4-0 win over Saskatoon in Game 3 on Tuesday.
Cootes hadn't scored since the Raiders' first postseason game. He's now at four goals and six assists across eight playoff outings. He's helped get the Raiders on the verge of the WHL's Eastern Conference Finals -- they're up 3-0 over the Blades in this second-round series.
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