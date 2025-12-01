Canucks' Braeden Cootes: Two goals in Sunday's loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cootes scored twice in WHL Seattle's 5-3 loss to Victoria on Sunday.
Cootes has four goals and two assists over his last four contests. He's up to nine goals and 21 points through 14 outings at the WHL level this season. The Thunderbirds' captain has plenty of talent to elevate his scoring totals into the upper tier of the WHL even after spending some time in the NHL at the start of the campaign.
More News
-
Canucks' Braeden Cootes: Six-point eruption for T-Birds•
-
Canucks' Braeden Cootes: Three-point effort in WHL win•
-
Canucks' Braeden Cootes: Headed back to juniors•
-
Canucks' Braeden Cootes: Gets into first NHL game•
-
Canucks' Braeden Cootes: Likely good to go for training camp•
-
Canucks' Braeden Cootes: Not playing Sunday•