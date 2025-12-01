Cootes scored twice in WHL Seattle's 5-3 loss to Victoria on Sunday.

Cootes has four goals and two assists over his last four contests. He's up to nine goals and 21 points through 14 outings at the WHL level this season. The Thunderbirds' captain has plenty of talent to elevate his scoring totals into the upper tier of the WHL even after spending some time in the NHL at the start of the campaign.