Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Absent for Sunday
Sutter (undisclosed) will miss Sunday's contest against the Rangers.
The veteran center evidently suffered the injury in Friday's 3-2 loss to New Jersey and unless there are additional developments, Sutter can be expected to miss the remainder of Vancouver's road trip, which concludes Thursday in Nashville. With Sutter sidelined, Alexander Burmistrov will step into the lineup and serve as the Canucks' bottom-line pivot for at least Sunday's tilt.
