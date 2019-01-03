Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Activated off injured reserve
Sutter (shoulder) was taken off injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Sutter figures to slot back into the lineup against Montreal on Thursday now that he is healthy. The center's return ends a 30-game stint on the sidelines dating back to Oct. 29. In order to make room on the 23-man roster, the Canucks designated Josh Leivo (upper body) for injured reserve.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...