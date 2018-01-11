Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Back at practice
Sutter (upper body) returned to practice Thursday.
Sutter not only traveling to to Columbus, but also practicing with the team, bodes well for his chances of facing the Blue Jackets on Friday evening. The Alberta native doesn't come with a lot of fanfare in the fantasy realm since he hasn't been close to a half-point-per-game player for most of his career between the the Hurricanes, Penguins and Canucks, but Vancouver should benefit from his penalty-killing acumen once he does return from injury.
More News
-
Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Return timeline becomes more clear•
-
Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Skating again•
-
Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Remains sidelined•
-
Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Plan is to start skating after holiday•
-
Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Still 7-10 days away•
-
Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Return close•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...