Sutter (upper body) returned to practice Thursday.

Sutter not only traveling to to Columbus, but also practicing with the team, bodes well for his chances of facing the Blue Jackets on Friday evening. The Alberta native doesn't come with a lot of fanfare in the fantasy realm since he hasn't been close to a half-point-per-game player for most of his career between the the Hurricanes, Penguins and Canucks, but Vancouver should benefit from his penalty-killing acumen once he does return from injury.