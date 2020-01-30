Play

Sutter scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Sutter's season has been derailed by injuries -- his goal Wednesday was his first point since Nov. 2. The 30-year-old has just nine points and 51 shots on goal in 26 appearances this season, mostly in a bottom-six role. He's unlikely to appeal to fantasy owners given the limited usage and injury risk.

More News
Our Latest Stories