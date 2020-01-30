Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Buries insurance tally
Sutter scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Sutter's season has been derailed by injuries -- his goal Wednesday was his first point since Nov. 2. The 30-year-old has just nine points and 51 shots on goal in 26 appearances this season, mostly in a bottom-six role. He's unlikely to appeal to fantasy owners given the limited usage and injury risk.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.