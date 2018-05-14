Sutter scored 11 goals and recorded 15 assists in 61 games during 2017-18, while averaging 17:19 of ice time.

Late in the season Sutter was able to explode for nine points in his last 10 games, which made his final statistics look better than they were for much of the season -- before the hot streak, he had just 17 points in 51 games. Although, Sutter was deployed in an extremely defensive role as he only had an offensive start rate of 23 percent, which certainly limited his production as it was the lowest rate of his career. Nonetheless, the 29-year-old was able to enjoy a shooting percentage of 10.4 which was right on his career mark, and he also thrived in the defensive role posting a plus-eight rating. Sutter is due back in Vancouver for 2018-19, and should skate on the second or third forward line.