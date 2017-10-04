Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Could begin season on fourth line
Sutter centered the fourth line at practice this morning, according to TSN 1040's Jeff Patterson.
Sutter was in a fourth-line shutdown role against superstar forward Connor McDavid in Vancouver's pre-season finale Saturday and that looks like where things may be headed this season. Coach Travis Green has matched Sutter up against top lines throughout training camp and his new defensive role could take the pressure off Bo Horvat to function in that capacity. Sutter has a fantastic shot and netted 17 goals last season, but his fantasy value could take a hit this year. The potential of skating alongside players such as Markus Granlund, Brock Boeser, Sam Gagner and Jake Virtanen is promising, but if he's expected to shut down opposing teams' top players, his offensive numbers will likely take a hit.
