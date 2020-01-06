Play

Sutter (upper body) won't travel with the team for Tuesday's matchup versus Tampa Bay but could rejoin the squad during its five-game road trip.

Sutter has missed the last seven games and remains on IR, but it appears he's at least nearing a return to the lineup. The winger will fill into a middle-six role when he's back, and he's accrued eight points through 22 games.

