Sutter (shoulder) is nearing a return from injury and could suit up as early as Thursday's clash with Montreal, per Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver.

Sutter hasn't played since Oct. 29, a stretch of 28 games on the sidelines. The center notched four points in 13 games prior to getting hurt and figures to slot into a bottom-six role once given the green light to return to the ice. In the meantime, Markus Granlund and Jay Beagle figure to see plenty of ice time in Sutter's stead.