Sutter (shoulder) is nearing a return from injury and could suit up as early as Thursday's clash with Montreal, per Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver.

Sutter hasn't played since Oct. 29, a stretch of 28 games on the sidelines. The center notched four points in 13 games prior to getting hurt and figures to slot into a bottom-six role once given the green light to return to the ice. In the meantime, Markus Granlund and Jay Beagle figure to see plenty of ice time in Sutter's stead.

More News
Our Latest Stories