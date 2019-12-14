Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Deems himself ready
Sutter (groin) said he is healthy and may play in Saturday's game against the Sharks.
There's no guarantee that Sutter will be inserted into Saturday's lineup, but it's a positive sign that he's ready to go. The veteran forward's next step will be activated from IR. Sutter has five goals and eight points through 19 games this year, and he's expected to return to a bottom-six role if he's in.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.