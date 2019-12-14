Play

Sutter (groin) said he is healthy and may play in Saturday's game against the Sharks.

There's no guarantee that Sutter will be inserted into Saturday's lineup, but it's a positive sign that he's ready to go. The veteran forward's next step will be activated from IR. Sutter has five goals and eight points through 19 games this year, and he's expected to return to a bottom-six role if he's in.

