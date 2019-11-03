Sutter scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Sutter scored just 4:17 into the contest, marking the beginning of a lone night for Sharks goalie Aaron Dell. Sutter has points in three of his four games, giving him eight points and 33 shots through 14 appearances this season. The 30-year-old is anchoring the third line for the Canucks, but the team is averaging 3.64 goals-per-game, good for third in the league. In other words, there's plenty of offense to go around and Sutter is doing his part to contribute early in the year.