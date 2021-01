Sutter posted a hat trick in Monday's 7-1 win over the Senators.

Sutter opened the scoring at 9:31 of the first period. He added a shorthanded tally in the second period and a breakaway goal in the final minute of the third. It was Sutter's first career hat trick. The 32-year-old has four goals, 16 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in eight contests. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect this from Sutter -- his career high in goals is 21 and he fills a bottom-six role for the Canucks.