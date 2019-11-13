Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Exits early Tuesday
Sutter will not return to Tuesday's game versus the Predators due to a lower-body injury he sustained in the first period.
Sutter only skated 1:32 in the contest. He returned from the locker room after the initial injury to see if he could keep going, but he was unable to do so. Sutter's injury comes at a brutal time for the Canucks, who are missing Jay Beagle (undisclosed) and Tyler Motte (lower body). All three players are used for penalty killing. If Sutter is forced to miss time, the Canucks will likely need to recall a forward from AHL Utica.
