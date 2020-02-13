Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Factors in on all three goals
Sutter scored an empty-net goal and supplied two assists in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks.
Sutter stole the show after the Canucks retired the jerseys of Henrik and Daniel Sedin in a pregame ceremony. The 29-year-old forward has eight goals and 15 points in 33 games this season, with seven of his points coming in his last eight outings. Sutter isn't likely to keep his recent hot streak going for long, but he makes for a good budget pick in DFS while he's producing.
