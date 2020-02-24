Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Feeling under the weather
Sutter (illness) didn't participate in Monday's practice.
Sutter has started to heat up since the All-Star break, recording eight points over 12 games. He'll stay off the ice during Monday's session, but the 31-year-old will aim to shake off the illness by Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens.
