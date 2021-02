Sutter notched an empty-net goal and won eight of nine faceoffs in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Sutter added the insurance tally after Loui Eriksson picked off a Flames pass and set Sutter up. The goal was Sutter's fifth of the season, but he hadn't recorded a point in nine games after his hat trick versus the Senators on Jan. 25. The 32-year-old forward has just five goals, 32 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 18 contests.