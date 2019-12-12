Sutter (groin) believes he's ready to play, but he'll officially be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with Carolina, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

Confirmation on Sutter's status likely won't surface until the Canucks take the ice for pregame warmups, but all signs currently point to the veteran pivot making his return to the lineup following a 12-game absence. If he's cleared to play as expected, the 6-foot-3 American will slot into a bottom-six role and a spot on Vancouver's second man-advantage unit against the Hurricanes.