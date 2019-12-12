Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Game-time call
Sutter (groin) believes he's ready to play, but he'll officially be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with Carolina, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.
Confirmation on Sutter's status likely won't surface until the Canucks take the ice for pregame warmups, but all signs currently point to the veteran pivot making his return to the lineup following a 12-game absence. If he's cleared to play as expected, the 6-foot-3 American will slot into a bottom-six role and a spot on Vancouver's second man-advantage unit against the Hurricanes.
More News
-
Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Not ready yet•
-
Canucks' Brandon Sutter: May play against Maple Leafs•
-
Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Not mentioned among lineup changes•
-
Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Might play Saturday•
-
Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Still no timeline for return•
-
Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Staying on shelf Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.