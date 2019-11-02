Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Gathers assist
Sutter posted an assist and five shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Ducks.
Sutter relayed a pass to Gaudette, whose pass attempt deflected off Ducks defender Korbinian Holzer and into the cage. Sutter has brought solid offense to the third line with seven points in 13 games, already besting his output from an injury-shortened 2018-19. He's looking to return to the 30-point threshold for the first time since 2016-17, when he produced 17 goals and assists each in 81 contests in his first year with the Canucks.
