Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Gathers helper
Sutter posted an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.
Sutter has put together a modest three-game point streak (goal, two helpers). For the season, he's at 11 points, 54 shots and a plus-6 rating through 28 games. While the 30-year-old isn't likely to interest fantasy owners much, he provides solid scoring depth for the Canucks.
More News
-
Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Buries insurance tally•
-
Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Held off scoresheet in return•
-
Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Slated to return•
-
Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Could join road trip•
-
Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Unable to play Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.