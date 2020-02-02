Sutter posted an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Sutter has put together a modest three-game point streak (goal, two helpers). For the season, he's at 11 points, 54 shots and a plus-6 rating through 28 games. While the 30-year-old isn't likely to interest fantasy owners much, he provides solid scoring depth for the Canucks.