Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Held off scoresheet in return
Sutter (upper body) fired two shots on goal and skated 15:33 in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Coyotes.
Despite his 12-game absence, Sutter had the fourth-highest ice time among Canucks' forwards. The key for the 30-year-old going forward will be staying healthy. He's been limited to eight points and 46 shots through 23 games due to injuries this season.
