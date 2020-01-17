Sutter (upper body) fired two shots on goal and skated 15:33 in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Coyotes.

Despite his 12-game absence, Sutter had the fourth-highest ice time among Canucks' forwards. The key for the 30-year-old going forward will be staying healthy. He's been limited to eight points and 46 shots through 23 games due to injuries this season.