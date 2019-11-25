Sutter (groin) is with the team in Philadelphia ahead of Monday's matchup with the Flyers, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

Sutter linking up with the club doesn't guarantee he will be in action Monday, though it opens the door for the center to come off IR over the course of the next three road games. Once Sutter does slot back into the lineup, it will likely see Tyler Graovac relegated to a spot in the press box and possibly shipped back to AHL Utica.