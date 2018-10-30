Sutter is expected to miss 4-6 weeks due to a separated shoulder, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports. The center has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Prior to getting hurt, Sutter was stuck in a five-game pointless streak during which he averaged 16:34 of ice time and registered seven shots on goal. With the center injured, Brendan Gaunce and Darren Archibald were called up from the minors and could enter the lineup ahead of Wednesday's clash with Chicago.