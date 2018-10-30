Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Lands on injured reserve
Sutter is expected to miss 4-6 weeks due to a separated shoulder, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports. The center has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Prior to getting hurt, Sutter was stuck in a five-game pointless streak during which he averaged 16:34 of ice time and registered seven shots on goal. With the center injured, Brendan Gaunce and Darren Archibald were called up from the minors and could enter the lineup ahead of Wednesday's clash with Chicago.
More News
-
Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Won't return Monday•
-
Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Pots goal Saturday•
-
Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Leads forwards in ice time•
-
Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Collects 26 points in third season with Vancouver•
-
Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Racks up three points in victory•
-
Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Multi-point effort against Avalanche•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.