Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Leads forwards in ice time
Sutter led all Vancouver forwards in ice time in Wednesday's season opener.
Sutter played over 22 minutes, including nearly seven while shorthanded. This is a noticeable increase from last year's average of 17 minutes. It's unlikely he plays that often every night, but it's clear he will be utilized primarily in a shut-down role, leaving for more offensive minutes for Bo Horvat and Elias Pettersson.
