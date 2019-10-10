Sutter netted two goals and added a helper in Tuesday's 8-2 blowout win over the Kings.

Sutter first struck in the first period to make it 2-0 just 38 seconds after Quinn Hughes' opening tally. Sutter then iced a four-goal third period for the Canucks with his second of the game. The trio of points are the 30-year-old's first of the season, to go with his eight shots.