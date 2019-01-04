Sutter registered two shots on goal in 19:14 of ice time against the Habs on Thursday.

It was the first game back from a 30-game stint on the sidelines for Sutter. The center clearly didn't have any issues with his conditioning, as he played over 19 minutes -- likely in part due to the injury to Elias Pettersson (lower body). If the rookie phenom misses any time, Sutter figures to slot into his spot on the second line.