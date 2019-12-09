Sutter (groin) practiced Monday and could suit up in Tuesday's game against the Maple Leafs.

Sutter hasn't played since Nov. 12, but it's a positive sign that he rotated on the fourth line during Monday's line rushes. The 30-year-old has posted five goals and eight points while averaging 14:42 of ice time over 19 games, so he isn't typically a fourth-line player. However, a bottom-line placement may be a way to ease him back into the lineup. We'll likely have a better grasp on Sutter's status following Tuesday's morning skate.