Canucks' Brandon Sutter: May play against Maple Leafs
Sutter (groin) practiced Monday and could suit up in Tuesday's game against the Maple Leafs.
Sutter hasn't played since Nov. 12, but it's a positive sign that he rotated on the fourth line during Monday's line rushes. The 30-year-old has posted five goals and eight points while averaging 14:42 of ice time over 19 games, so he isn't typically a fourth-line player. However, a bottom-line placement may be a way to ease him back into the lineup. We'll likely have a better grasp on Sutter's status following Tuesday's morning skate.
More News
-
Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Not mentioned among lineup changes•
-
Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Might play Saturday•
-
Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Still no timeline for return•
-
Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Staying on shelf Monday•
-
Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Joins team on road•
-
Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Slated to return during road trip•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.