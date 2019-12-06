Sutter (groin) could slot back into the lineup versus Buffalo on Saturday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Sutter was sidelined for the previous 10 contests due to his groin problem, but it appears that could come to an end Saturday. The Canucks could be dressing a drastically different lineup if Michael Ferland (concussion) and Jay Beagle (lower body) are also given the green light to play.