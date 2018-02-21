Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Multi-point effort against Avalanche
Sutter scored his fifth goal of the season and had an assist in Tuesday's overtime loss to Colorado.
The Canucks suffered another loss, but Sutter was impressive, firing six shots on goal in 19:58 of ice time. The third-line center hadn't scored in over a month, but he's got 15 points in 39 games and remains a decent depth scorer. Sutter is more valuable to the Canucks than he is to fantasy goers, but the 29-year-old is still worth owning in some deep leagues.
