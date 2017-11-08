Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Nabs assist in victory
Sutter picked up a helper in Tuesday's win over the Flames.
It was just the second assist in the last eight games for Sutter, who isn't relied on as a significant offensive contributor. The fourth-line center sees plenty of ice time at even-strength and on the penalty kill, but his lack of power-play time makes him an unappealing fantasy option. Sutter can chip in with the occasional tally, but they won't come often enough for him to be trusted in anything but the deepest of leagues.
