Sutter (groin) won't play Thursday against the Hurricanes, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

Sutter told reporters that he believes he's ready to play Thursday morning, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the veteran pivot rejoin the lineup Saturday against San Jose. Once he's given the all-clear, the 6-foot-3 American will return to a bottom-six role and a spot on Vancouver's second power-play unit.